DeAndre Yedlin has made a big claim about Newcastle United that supporters will love.

Yedlin joined Newcastle United in 2016 ahead of their Championship winning campaign. Signed by Rafa Benitez from Tottenham Hotspur, Yedlin played a crucial role in not only helping the Magpies seal promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, but then helping them solidify their position in the Premier League.

Prior to joining Newcastle United, Yedlin had spent a season on-loan at Sunderland, playing under Sam Allardyce as the Black Cats survived relegation at Newcastle’s expense. Yedlin would eventually leave Tyneside in 2021 to join Galatasaray before moving back to his homeland a year later to play for Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi, before moving to FC Cincinnati in March.

Speaking to FourFourTwo Yedlin revealed that he is most recognised for his time at Newcastle United, rather than the season he spent at the Stadium of Light: “Newcastle is the big one on my resume,” Yedlin said. “When I meet people here in the States, they don't say, Sunderland, they say ‘the Newcastle player’.”

As mentioned, Yedlin would link up with Benitez on Tyneside after the Champions League winner opted to stay with the club following relegation to get them back into the top-flight. The Spaniard was able to do that as they overcame Brighton in a season-long title tussle to lift the trophy on the final day of the season.

On his time at St James’ Park, Yedlin continued: “In hindsight, it [Sunderland] was probably one of the most important chapters of my life. But when I moved to Newcastle, it was a big moment for me because all my friends at home knew Newcastle. To play for such a historic club, in that stadium, under Rafa Benitez, a legendary coach, was a significant moment.

“We had a great team and were on the ball a lot, which allowed me to play how I was used to playing. I loved Rafa. His game is organised and disciplined, focused more on the defensive side.

“He really challenged me on positioning defensively, which was probably my weakest point. I was always quite fast, so I could make up for positional mistakes, but at that level, you get exposed in that area.”