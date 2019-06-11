Newcastle United midfielder arrives in Qatar for medical ahead of move – reports

Mohamed Diame is set to join a club in Qatar, according to reports.

The midfielder, out of contract at Newcastle United at the end of the month, has reportedly arrived in Doha for a medical with Al Gharafa SC.

Diame had needed to start 25 Premier League games last season to trigger a one-year deal contract extension at St James’s Park. The 31-year-old – whose season was interrupted by injury – made 24 starts.

In any case, the former Senegal international, however, had been looking for a two-year deal.

Speaking to the Gazette in March, Diame said: “I’ve always said I’m happy here playing for this club and these fans. But this is football. If I stay, I’ll be happy, and if I don’t stay, I’ll be happy somewhere else.”