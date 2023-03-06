The Brazilian arrived at Newcastle last January and has made a remarkable impact during his 13 months on Tyneside, winning the hearts of the Toon Army.

Guimaraes was in attendance at the FWA Awards Evening at Ramside Hall on Sunday, March 5 to collect his award. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth were also in attendance alongside Guimaraes’ family.

Upon accepting his award from BBC’s Ian Dennis (watch full video above), Guimaraes said: “It’s a pleasure for me, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who voted for me. Thank you to my team-mates, my family, the whole staff.

“I’d like to say thank you to Eddie [Howe] as well. He’s taken my best year [in football] and this guy, those guys deserve this trophy and if I could share this with my team-mates, I would do it 100-per-cent.

“I’m very happy to get this trophy, my first individual trophy here in England.”