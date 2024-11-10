Sean Longstaff has been hit with a suspension by the EFL while three of his Newcastle United teammates walk a disciplinary tightrope in the Premier League.

Longstaff was booked in Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Chelsea last week for a foul on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 19th minute of the match. As the 27-year-old was also booked in the previous round against AFC Wimbledon, he will miss the quarter-final match against Brentford at St James’ Park on December 18 (7:45pm kick-off).

As per Carabao Cup rules, any player who is booked twice before the semi-final stage of the competition is handed a one-match ban in that competition only. Unlike red cards, yellow card suspensions do not carry over into different competitions.

Back in the Premier League, Newcastle have Joelinton, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn just one booking away from a one-match ban after accumulating four yellow cards each in the opening 10 league matches so far this campaign.

Schar was shown a yellow for kicking the ball away in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal last time out in the Premier League. He also served a three match ban earlier this season after a straight red card on the opening day against Southampton.

Fabian Schar (left) coming together with Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz | Getty Images

Schar, Burn and Joelinton must avoid any further bookings in the league until matchday 20 in order to avoid suspension. Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday (2pm kick-off). Should any of the three players be booked in that match, they will miss Newcastle’s game against West Ham United at St James’ Park after the November international break.

Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season is away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025.

Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali must avoid another two yellow cards in Newcastle’s next nine matches having been booked three times all season while Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff have been booked twice.

Jacob Murphy, Lloyd Kelly, Nick Pope and Joe Willock all have one yellow card each.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.