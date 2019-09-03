Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden relishing graft of international week after a solid seven days for the Magpies

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and AS Saint - Etienne at St. James Park on August 03, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

While a select number of the Magpies squad head away on international duty this week – including Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar – Steve Bruce has two weeks with the bulk of his first-team squad for the next fortnight ahead of United’s trip to Anfield.

And Hayden thinks that’s a good thing after United restored some pride after the debacle at Carrow Road.

"I feel it has possibly come at the right time," said the 24-year-old former Arsenal man.

"There are arguments for and against.

“I think we could have got the momentum after a good week. We beat Spurs and, taking away penalties, we drew with a Premier League side in Leicester and have drawn this weekend when we should have possibly won. It's been good in terms of that on the back of the defeat against Norwich.

"Then again, we have a lot of injuries in the camp and players carrying knocks so it will give them that bit of time to get a bit more of the squad back and push for the next batch of games.”

In years gone by Hayden would have been away on international duty himself, having been an England under-21 international when he arrived at St James’s Park.

But it’s all about rest and recuperation for Hayden now.

"It's about resting and recovering now,” he said.

“The lads going away on international duty will have to do their thing for the countries. Those who are not is just about resting and it gives you that period to work on things you might not work on when everyone is there.