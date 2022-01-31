The 19-year-old has joined The Gas, who are managed by former Magpies midfielder Joey Barton.

Anderson remained on Tyneside while the first team travelled to Saudi Arabia last week after attracting interest from a host of EFL clubs including Championship side Luton Town.

Cedric Soares (L) with Newcastle United's English midfielder Elliot Anderson (R) during the English FA Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 9, 2021(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The midfielder has played twice for Newcastle’s first team but is yet to make an appearance this season.

Speaking on Friday, United head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: "With Elliot, we're looking at the possibility of loaning him but nothing is confirmed on that.

“The purpose of him staying behind was for him to be available to move and ready to potentially join another club on a loan deal. We're waiting to see whether that's going to happen.”

The loan move has now been confirmed by Bristol Rovers.

