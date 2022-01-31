Newcastle United midfielder leaves to join up with Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers
Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson has joined League Two side Bristol Rovers until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has joined The Gas, who are managed by former Magpies midfielder Joey Barton.
Anderson remained on Tyneside while the first team travelled to Saudi Arabia last week after attracting interest from a host of EFL clubs including Championship side Luton Town.
The midfielder has played twice for Newcastle’s first team but is yet to make an appearance this season.
Speaking on Friday, United head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: "With Elliot, we're looking at the possibility of loaning him but nothing is confirmed on that.
“The purpose of him staying behind was for him to be available to move and ready to potentially join another club on a loan deal. We're waiting to see whether that's going to happen.”
The loan move has now been confirmed by Bristol Rovers.