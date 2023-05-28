For the first time in a long time, Newcastle United had nothing to fear at Stamford Bridge.

The fourth-placed club, which had lost its 10 games in all competitions at the stadium, ended an extraordinary campaign with a 1-1 draw away to mid-table Chelsea, who have spent more than £520million over the past year.

United have spent far less since a takeover in late 2021, and got a far bigger return, thanks to head coach Eddie Howe.

The game against big-spending Chelsea saw Anthony Gordon open his Newcastle account, and 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley strike the crossbar with a confident shot five minutes into his Premier League debut.

United had gone into the fixture looking to improve on a dreadful record at Stamford Bridge. The club had taken just nine Premier League points from a possible 81 away to Chelsea.

Injury-hit Howe made four changes for the game. Martin Dubravka, Anthony Gordon, Matt Targett and Allan Saint-Maximin came into the starting XI. Sean Longstaff was unexpectedly not involved after returning from injury against Leicester City.

Howe’s squad was stretched to the extent that he named two goals on the bench along with 17-year-old Lewis Miley.

Newcastle’s 3,000 fans were in good voice before a ball was kicked, and as a smoke bomb was being cleared off the pitch in front of the away end, Saint-Maximin set up Alexander Isak, whose shot was stopped by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa, however, was soon picking the ball out of Chelsea’s net.

Fabian Schar played a long diagonal ball to Saint-Maximin on the left, and he played it on to Elliot Anderson, making a second successive start for United.

Anderson rolled the ball across the six-yard box, and Gordon got to it before Kepa to open his Newcastle account.

Newcastle looked a threat whenever they crossed the halfway line, but Chelsea also had their moments, and Dubravka, making his first Premier League start of the season, turned a deflected header round his post in the 13th minute.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley.

United looked to get the ball to Saint-Maximin at every opportunity, and they created a series of chances down that side.

Chelsea, however, equalised before Newcastle could extend their lead. A quick free-kick saw Raheem Sterling burst into the box, and his shot was deflected in by visiting captain Trippier.

Miguel Almiron forced a save after a good break forward from Saint-Maximin, who took the ball in his own half before powering forward and switching it to the midfielder on the right.

Dubravka kept out an effort from Sterling in added time, and Targett cleared a follow-up effort off the line.

United's players will have been frustrated not to have been ahead at the break, but they were also grateful for those two saves from Dubravka.

Howe sent on Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy for the last 20 minutes – they replaced Saint-Maximin and Gordon – and Miley and Dan Burn replaced Anderson and Targett in the 75th minute.

And Miley struck the crossbar with a long-range shot after getting a couple of early touches.

Chelsea, much improved after the break, pushed for a winner, but Newcastle, thanks to a late save from Dubravka, held on to claim a point.

