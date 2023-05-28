Eddie Howe reveals truth about Newcastle United 'farewells' – ahead of contract talks

Eddie Howe has played down suggestions that a number of Newcastle United players will be making farewell appearances at Stamford Bridge.

The fourth-placed club, which has qualified for Champions League football next season, ends its campaign with a game against Chelsea this afternoon.

Injury-hit Howe, expected to make a number of changes to his starting XI, was asked if the game would be an opportunity for some players to say "goodbye" to fans.

“You can never tell what’s going to happen in the future, but I don’t see that for maybe 95% of the squad," said Howe, who revealed on Friday that Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick can leave this summer.

"Maybe one or two players might move this summer. It’s very difficult to predict. As I said earlier, we have to keep the majority of the squad together.

"They’ve earned the right to do that, but we have to be good in the transfer market.”

A number of players, notably Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius and Loris Karius, are out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Howe has publicly stated that he wants to keep Dummett and Ritchie, sidelined with a knee injury, at St James's Park beyond the expiry of their deals.

Asked if he had held talks with out-of-contract players, United’s head coach said: “I haven’t had discussions with players yet, no.

“But I’ll be doing so in the next few days, and mapping out certain things for certain individuals.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Fraser, told to train with United's Under-21 squad earlier this year, will be available for transfer in the summer window.

The 29-year-old has two years left on his deal at St James's Park.

