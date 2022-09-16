Newcastle United midfielder posts fitness update
Joe White has posted an update as he works his way back to fitness at Newcastle United.
The midfielder – who has been training with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad in recent weeks – has recovered from a groin injury. And the 19-year-old, handed a new contract early this year amid interest in him from a number of Premier League clubs, said on Twitter that his “fitness is coming back”.
White was loaned to Hartlepool United for first-team experience in January, and he made 15 League Two appearances for the club.
However, White wasn’t involved in this summer’s senior friendlies. Speaking last month, Elliot Dickman, United’s lead player development coach, said: “Joe’s just come back from an injury. We’re just trying to get him back as fit as he can be, as quick as we can.”
Chelsea, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers had been monitoring White’s situation before he signed a new deal in March.