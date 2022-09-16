Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update as Bruno Guimaraes pushes to return
Eddie Howe’s issued an injury update on Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to St James’s Park.
The Newcastle United trio have been pushing to return from their respective hamstring injuries over the past fortnight. Guimaraes, selected for international duty by Brazil, has trained this week, and is expected to return.
“Well, everyone’s improved,” said United’s head coach. “I’ll leave our team news to the time when we get it. It’s been a slightly difficult period for us (with injuries), but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us when they come back.”
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United issue training update as Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson push to return from injuries
-
2
Premier League to announce VAR rule change that will impact Newcastle United, Leeds and Everton
-
3
Allan Saint-Maximin injury 'concern' as Newcastle United fans wait on Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson updates
Guimaraes, Saint-Maximin and Wilson have had an extra week to recover after the postponement of last weekend’s game away to West Ham United following the death of the Queen.
“I think, naturally, when you’ve got a couple of injuries, like we did have, more time is beneficial, but obviously the circumstances around that game being cancelled were immensely sad,” said Howe.