Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update as Bruno Guimaraes pushes to return

The Newcastle United trio have been pushing to return from their respective hamstring injuries over the past fortnight. Guimaraes, selected for international duty by Brazil, has trained this week, and is expected to return.

“Well, everyone’s improved,” said United’s head coach. “I’ll leave our team news to the time when we get it. It’s been a slightly difficult period for us (with injuries), but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us when they come back.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, Saint-Maximin and Wilson have had an extra week to recover after the postponement of last weekend’s game away to West Ham United following the death of the Queen.