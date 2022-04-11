Newcastle United midfielder primed for recall after impressing Eddie Howe

But, in the short-term, Almiron’s place could well be in the starting XI. Almiron – who has found starts hard to come by in recent months – came off the bench in last Friday night’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers after Ryan Fraser pulled up with a hamstring problem.

“I don’t know how serious it is, but it was enough to bring him off the pitch, which is a huge blow with the form he's been in,” said head coach Eddie Howe.

Almiron’s stint against Wolves suggests that he can ease the pain of Fraser’s likely absence.

The 28-year-old – whose Paraguay-based representative Daniel Campo was at St James’s Park – covered a lot of ground in the game, which was decided by a penalty from Chris Wood, after recovering from illness in time to make the squad.

“I thought Miggy did really well,” said Howe, who is preparing his team for Sundays home game against Leicester City. “Miggy’s been away on international duty (with Paraguay), and then he was ill.

“So we haven’t seen a great deal of him. But never doubt him physically. Despite the fact he hasn’t trained with us a great deal, I backed him, physically, to play that time.

“The energy and pressing Miggy gives you is a real weapon. So I thought he was tireless, his defensive positioning was very good. And he had moments where he affected them in the final third.

Miguel Almiron applauds fans at the final whistle.