Newcastle United midfielder 'probably not' fit enough to start against Tottenham Hotspur

Shelvey has been an unused substitute for Newcastle United’s last two games after recovering from summer surgery on his hamstring. However, the midfielder is not a contender to start away to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, even though Joelinton is doubtful with a knee injury.

"Well, he's involved,” said head coach Howe. “Is he ready to start the game? Probably not, at this moment in time.

"That's where he is. He's building his training load, he's building his robustness. What we don't want to do is get right to the end of his time back, push him too early – and then he breaks down.

"So we wanted him involved with the squad for his leadership, for his experience, to help the guys in every way that he knows that he can while he's not on the pitch. But he's getting closer all the time."