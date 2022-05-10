Newcastle United midfielder returns

Jeff Hendrick scoring against Wolves. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Hendrick made 11 appearances for QPR in all competitions following a deadline day loan move from Newcastle.

The 30-year-old midfielder saw his game time at Newcastle limited during the first half of the season as he made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League, scoring once.

Now Hendrick has returned to Newcastle, he is unable to feature in the club’s final two matches against Arsenal and Burnley as he has not been named in Eddie Howe’s 25 man squad and has returned to the club outside of the transfer window.

It is a similar situation to Elliot Anderson who cannot play for Newcastle this season having returned from a successful loan spell at Bristol Rovers this week.

Both players can still train with United’s first-team. Meanwhile, Matty Longstaff will have his loan at Mansfield Town extended for the League Two play-off campaign.

