Newcastle United midfielder returns to training
Eddie Howe’s been given an injury boost ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Selhurst Park.
Howe lost Bruno Guimaraes to an ankle injury in the club’s 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend, and the midfielder won’t be available for this evening’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.
However, 20-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson – who missed the Fulham fixture with a calf injury – is back in training ahead of the club’s visit to the capital. Howe said: “He trained yesterday, and trained well. So I was pleased to see him.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle have already played Palace at home twice this season – in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup – and Howe’s side haven’t scored a goal.
Asked about his team selection for the game, Howe said: “We’ll try and make the right decisions on team selection. I’ve got a good squad to pick from. I certainly want to do everything we can to win.”