Newcastle United midfielder returns to training

Eddie Howe’s been given an injury boost ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Selhurst Park.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Howe lost Bruno Guimaraes to an ankle injury in the club’s 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend, and the midfielder won’t be available for this evening’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

However, 20-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson – who missed the Fulham fixture with a calf injury – is back in training ahead of the club’s visit to the capital. Howe said: “He trained yesterday, and trained well. So I was pleased to see him.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have already played Palace at home twice this season – in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup – and Howe’s side haven’t scored a goal.

Asked about his team selection for the game, Howe said: “We’ll try and make the right decisions on team selection. I’ve got a good squad to pick from. I certainly want to do everything we can to win.”

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson is back in training.
