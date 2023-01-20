Guimaraes left the pitch in tears last weekend after suffering an ankle injury in the club’s 1-0 win over Fulham – and there were fears that the midfielder was facing months on the sidelines.

However, Howe has eased concerns over Guimaraes ahead of tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace, though United’s head coach has refused to put a timescale on his return.

Howe said: “He’s OK. He was devastated to come off the pitch. He felt at the time that he had serious damage to his ankle. The scan did come back with positive news, I say hopefully, because until the player’s back, you never quite know. The scan was positive. Hopefully, it’s not a long-term injury.”

Asked if he had a timescale for the return of Guimaraes, Howe said: “No I don’t as we speak. We’re just hoping it’s not long-term. He’s made good progress this week.”

