Newcastle United CEO confirms St James' Park 2025 update after Leeds United U-turn

Rugby League’s Magic Weekend is heading back to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park in May 2025.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magic Weekend was a key event in the St James’ Park calendar between 2015 to 2018 and 2021 to 2023. But after the switch to Leeds United’s Elland Road earlier this year, it has been announced that St James’ Park will be back hosting the Magic Weekend on its 18th birthday on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

The Magic Weekend was launched in Cardiff in 2007 as a ‘trailblazing concept for Rugby League. 12 rugby league clubs will be taking part in the sporting festival at St James’ Park next year.

Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and St Helens fans will be at the Gallowgate End on Saturday, with Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos fans will be located in the Leazes End. The following day, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity fans will be in the Leazes End and Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers have been allocated the Gallowgate End.

It will be the 10th anniversary of the first Magic Weekend at St James’ Park and the eighth time it has been hosted at Newcastle’s home. In 2019, Liverpool’s Anfield was chosen to host the event.

It was due to return to Newcastle in 2020 but was cancelled due to Covid before returning in 2021.

Magic Weekend returns to its spiritual home at St James' Park. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League Commercial Managing Director, said: "We're excited to confirm this return to St. James' Park and the city of Newcastle for the 18th Super League Magic Weekend in 2025.

"The feedback from our fans regarding a return to the North East has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have worked with Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council to identify the May Bank Holiday weekend as the ideal slot.

"The players of Super League have produced so many thrilling matches and moments in the decade since Magic Weekend was first played at St. James', and we look forward to more in 2025."

St James’ Park’s city centre location has made it a hit with rugby league supporters over the past decade with the 2024 event in Leeds being poorly received by the public in contrast, resulting in the event's second lowest attendance.

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said: "We are delighted to be hosting Magic Weekend at St. James' Park once again.

"The stadium and city have proven to be incredibly popular across previous Magic Weekend events, with fans of Super League clubs being joined by many more who are new to the sport.

"Together with our city partners, we look forward to welcoming the rugby league community back to the North East for an unforgettable weekend."

Tickets for the event can be purchased online from £30 for one day and £45 for the weekend. Platinum tickets are £75 for one day and £110 for the weekend.

The event is due to take place after Newcastle provide an update on the potential expansion of St James’ Park following a feasibility study. Talks are ongoing behind the scenes with the club set to provide an official update in early 2025.

Hosting the Magic Weekend will also help boost Newcastle’s commercial revenue heading into the summer transfer window with a crowd of between 60,000 and 70,000 expected over the two-day event.