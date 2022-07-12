The 30-year-old midfielder’s loan was announced by Reading at noon on Tuesday, just an hour before The Royals kicked-off their training ground friendly against local non-league side Maidenhead United.

And it took Hendrick just 40 minutes to get off the mark as he opened the scoring in a 4-0 win.

"The clubs had to agree to certain terms but for me, [joining Reading] was a great opportunity to come and play football,” he told the Reading club website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Hendrick of Newcastle in action during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"That's the main thing, we grow up and want to play football and play at the highest level but the most enjoyment we get is just being out on the pitch and expressing ourselves.”

The Irish midfielder returned to pre-season training at Newcastle last week but was made to train with the club’s Under-21s side and was left out of the squad who travelled to Austria for a pre-season training camp as he looked to secure a move away from Tyneside.

Hendrick still has two-years remaining on his current deal at Newcastle but his temporary exit allows head coach Eddie Howe more space and finances to bring further players in.

“I don't really know [where I’m at fitness-wise],” he added. I was away with Ireland until the 18th June anyway and we the international lads had a bit of extra time off but I did three good days up at Newcastle and hopefully I get going and see where I'm at.