Joelinton has been reaping the rewards of playing in a deeper midfield role under Eddie Howe and has emerged as one of The Magpies’ stand out performers over the past couple of months.

The 25-year-old’s display in the 1-1 draw with Man United also took some neutrals by surprise with Sky Sports’ interviewer commenting ‘I didn’t realise you were that good’ to Joelinton following the match.

But Longstaff, who trains and plays with Joelinton every day, was quick to interject and praise his teammate’s impact in matches and on the training ground.

"We know how good Joelinton is and the disrespect he gets is a disgrace,” Longstaff told Sky Sports.

“Every day in training he's the best player and if you get him on your team in training you're buzzing because you'll always win.

"He's shown since the manager came in what he's been like in training. Everyone at the club rates him so highly.

"The noise from outside is so disrespectful and if you watch him enough you see how good he is. I'm so happy for him and proud of him.”

Joelinton signed for Newcastle from Hoffenheim back in 2019 for a club record £40m fee.

While his goal scoring impact as a striker has been limited with just one goal to his name this season, he has been handed a new lease of life being utilised as a combative midfielder under Howe.

"It's a new position for me,” Joelinton said regarding his midfield transformation. “I try to give everything for the team.

"Unlucky with the result but we can be proud of the game and we just keep playing. It was a hard game but we take the positives.

"I understand what the manager is asking from me on the pitch. Some days things don't happen but today I tried to work and I hope to continue this and do good work and hope we can win the game and improve this situation."

