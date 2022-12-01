The midfielder had a spell at Hartlepool United last season, and the 20-year-old was watched by Keith Curle, the League Two club’s manager, playing for the Under-21s against Sheffield United on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle and Lennie Lawrence, a non-executive director at Hartlepool, were at Scunthorpe United's Glanford Park home for the Premier League Cup fixture.

White – who made his senior Newcastle debut in a friendly against Rotherham United last year – missed out on a loan in the summer after suffering an injury in pre-season.

Speaking in September, White said: "I think after last season, playing first-team football at Hartlepool, that's all I want to do now. Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to get on loan this season, so these (Under-21) games are important for me to see where I am at, and hopefully get out on loan in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve got three months to improve as much as possible – and play as well as I can. I think I need to stand out in these games, which will help in January."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White.

Speaking last December, Howe said: “With Joe White, I've been very impressed. I saw him playing for the development squad recently, and he performed really well. He's a talented player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad