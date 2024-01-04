Newcastle United transfers: Crewe Alexandra and Stockport County are hopeful of securing midfielder Joe White on loan this month.

Newcastle United are assessing their options with 21-year-old midfielder Joe White amid an injury crisis and interest from elsewhere.

White joined Crewe Alexandra on an initial half-season loan deal running to January 14. He has played 23 times in all competitions for the League Two side, scoring two goals and assisting three.

The Gazette understands Crewe's hopes of extending White's stay at Gresty Road until the end of the season have been dashed as Newcastle face a decision regarding the player's short-term future. White is contracted at Newcastle until 2025 but is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.

His form at Crewe has attracted interest from League Two leaders Stockport County, who have enquired about the 21-year-old with a view to agreeing a half-season loan deal. A move to Edgeley Park could materialise later this month, but Newcastle are currently exercising caution with any potential January outgoings due to their injury situation.

Injuries in the Newcastle squad have seen 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley become a first-team regular in Eddie Howe's side over the past two months. Midfielders Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock are currently unavailable while Howe has also had to deal with injuries to Joelinton and Sean Longstaff over the past month.

Due to his age, White wouldn't take up a place in Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad.

