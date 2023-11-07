Joelinton has been recalled to the Brazil squad alongside Newcastle United team-mate Bruno Guimaraes for the World Cup qualifiers versus Colombia and Argentina.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joelinton missed the last international break for Brazil after picking up a hamstring injury in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Burnley. The 27-year-old has been capped four times by his country at senior level, scoring on his debut earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes is a regular squad member for the five-time world champions as they look to get their World Cup qualification campaign back on track after a draw and defeat during the last international break.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players have been in impressive form for The Magpies in recent weeks as they went seven games unbeaten in the Premier League while also progressing to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Brazil travel to Colombia on November 17 before hosting world champions Argentina on November 22 where they could potentially come up against Ballon D’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Newcastle face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday (5:45pm kick-off) before travelling to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, November 11 (5:30pm kick-off) before the international break.

With Newcastle’s squad currently ravaged by injuries, head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping those players on international duty maintain a clean bill of health whilst away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have 12 players unavailable for the match at Dortmund following a number of long-term injuries picked up in recent weeks.