Newcastle United midfielder signs new contract
Miguel Almiron’s signed a new Newcastle United contract.
The midfielder has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.
Almiron, the team’s leading scorer this season with 10 goals, joined the club in January 2019 from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.
The 29-year-old said: "I’m very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle. I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I've felt very welcomed, and I feel like part of the family, so I’m very happy to stay here.
"I’m going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.
"The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level, and to be where I am at the moment. I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years. I think this is a reward for that hard work, and I’m very happy.
"On Sunday, we have a very important match, and while the new contract makes me really happy, the most important thing is that we celebrate this contract with a victory on Sunday."
Almiron has been one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s teamsheet since he took charge in November 2021.
United’s head coach said: “Miggy’s a hugely important part of our squad – on and off the pitch – and I’m very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way. I’m delighted we’ll continue our journey together.”