The midfielder has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron, the team’s leading scorer this season with 10 goals, joined the club in January 2019 from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

The 29-year-old said: "I’m very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle. I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I've felt very welcomed, and I feel like part of the family, so I’m very happy to stay here.

"I’m going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level, and to be where I am at the moment. I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years. I think this is a reward for that hard work, and I’m very happy.

"On Sunday, we have a very important match, and while the new contract makes me really happy, the most important thing is that we celebrate this contract with a victory on Sunday."

Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring against Aston Villa in October.

Almiron has been one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s teamsheet since he took charge in November 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad