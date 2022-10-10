The Newcastle United midfielder was loaned to Hamilton Academical last month, but he has made just one 19-minute appearance for the Scottish Championship club.

De Bolle suffered a concussion playing for Newcastle’s Under-21s before his move north of the border, and the club are taking no chances with his health, according to Hamilton manager John Rankin.

Lucas De Bolle playing for Newcastle United's Under-21s last season.

“Put the football to one side, he’s a young kid first and foremost – and the most important thing is his health,” said Rankin. “His vision is a bit blurred, and that becomes an issue for him. It’s not a risk we’re prepared to take.

“He spoke to me on Friday, and he was desperate to be involved on Saturday, but he was still getting symptoms, so that’s hugely disappointing. At the same time, I feel for the kid. He’s desperate to prove himself, and put himself on the footballing map.

“He has ability, he’s just not getting the luck at the moment, and he’s getting relapses of the symptoms he’s had before, so we need to be really careful with that.

“Lucas thought was there. He was involved in the game against Queen’s Park, he went away with Scotland Under-21s. Everything was fine, but then he had a relapse, so we just need to be patient with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Bolle joined United in 2015. The Edinburgh-born player trained with Eddie Howe’s first team last season.