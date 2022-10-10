And Brentford’s head coach is well placed to assess the progress made by Howe over the past 11 months after seeing his side suffer its heaviest Premier League defeat.

Newcastle won 5-1 on Saturday thanks to two goals from Bruno Guimaraes and strikes from Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy. Ethan Pinnock also scored an own goal for the visitors.

The two clubs drew 3-3 at St James’s Park last November following Howe’s appointment, and Frank was asked after the game about the progress Howe – who had inherited a team in 19th place – has made at the club.

“Very impressive,” said Frank. “I thought when he was hired it was a good signing, a good choice.

“I think he made them gel and very difficult to beat throughout the last 11 months. That’s important. They’re a very aggressive and front foot team, and they have a lot of power and dynamic in the team. I like the way they play.”

Guimaraes, signed from Olympique Lyonnais in January, grabbed the headlines with his goals and overall performance.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

“I think he was good,” said Frank. “Fair play. He was good, and I think he’s a good player, a very good signing for Newcastle. The set piece goal is good, but we need to avoid that. His second goal is well taken.”