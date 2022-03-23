Anderson, on loan at Bristol Rovers, is away with Scotland’s Under-21s, but he could change his international allegiance, according to the Daily Mail. England are said to be “relaxed” about Anderson’s situation.

The midfielder has scored three goals for his loan club so far this season, and the 19-year-old won praise from United head coach Eddie Howe before the international break.

“When we came in, we could see he's a player of undoubted quality, and I'd heard a lot of good things before working with him,” said Howe.

"Great attitude, stayed behind every day to work on certain aspects of his games, and was aware he needed to go out and play. We wanted that for him and delighted he's doing so well.

"It's not a surprise for me, I think he can play a lot higher than League Two, but he’s taken his opportunity.”

Ex-Newcastle chief scout Graham Carr watched Anderson play for Rovers against Northampton Town last weekend – and he was blown away by him.

“They’ll spend millions on new players, and a lot of academy lads will get lost in the system now, but not this boy,” Carr told the Daily Mail. “You can go out and sign as many young players as you want, (but) you will be doing well to get any better than Anderson.

Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring for Bristol Rovers earlier this month.

“He’s the best young player I’ve seen in a long time. Newcastle haven’t produced anyone like him, in terms of his technical gifts, probably all the way back to Gazza (Paul Gascoigne).”

