Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are making moves to sign a right winger this summer transfer window.

It’s the one area of the squad that has remained virtually untouched since Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in 2021. Despite almost half a billion pounds worth of investment into the squad since the takeover, Newcastle’s net spend on the right wing is a £10million profit through the sale of Miguel Almiron.

While every other area of Newcastle’s squad has progressed in recent seasons, the right wing has been propped up by a flash of fine form from Almiron back in 2022/23 and Jacob Murphy ever since.

Murphy has been in excellent form for Newcastle over the past year, but needs natural competition in the squad, which doesn’t mean playing Anthony Gordon or Harvey Barnes out of position.

Newcastle United £50m bid rejected

Head coach Eddie Howe admitted a right-wing addition would be necessary this summer after selling Almiron to Atlanta United without bringing in a replacement.

Newcastle have made Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga a top target this summer but have seen two bids rejected by the Trentside club.

With Forest determined to keep hold of the 23-year-old, Newcastle are also understood to be assessing options elsewhere should they be unable to agree a deal.

Newcastle United eye Anthony Elanga alternative

One target that has been discussed internally that keeps cropping up is West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus.

After an excellent 14-goal first season at West Ham, Kudus had a frustrating 2024/25 campaign at the London Stadium as he registered just five goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

According to Mail Online, West Ham are under some pressure to sell due to mounting PSR concerns as they enter a new financial year and several top Premier League sides, including Newcastle, are interested in the Ghana international.

Tottenham Hotspur have held positive talks over signing the 24-year-old, while Chelsea and Arsenal have been credited with an interest.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are prepared to end an ‘unofficial transfer ban’ on doing business with West Ham in an attempt to sign Kudus. Thomas Frank’s side has listed the winger as a ‘priority target’ after seemingly missing out on Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.

Spurs and West Ham previously did business regularly with the likes of Jermain Defoe, Freddie Kanoute and Michael Carrick all swapping Upton Park for White Hart Lane in the early 2000s. The last deal between the clubs saw Scott Parker join Spurs from West Ham in 2011. 14 years and two new stadiums later, the clubs could finally do business once again.

Kudus has an £85million release clause in his contract at West Ham but would reportedly be available for around £65million this summer.

In addition to Kudus, Newcastle have also been monitoring PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund as potential alternatives to Elanga.

West Ham paid £38million to sign Kudus from Ajax back in 2023 and he has gone on to score 19 goals in 80 appearances for the club, including twice against Newcastle.