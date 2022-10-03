Newcastle United move could ‘tempt’ Chelsea star as surprise club ‘lead race’ for Arsenal, Everton and Toon target

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer and contract gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United could ‘tempt’ Pulisic

Christian Pulisic could be ‘tempted’ by a move to St James’s Park in January should the winger fail to break into Graham Potter’s first-team plans at Chelsea.

Pulisic struggled for game time under previous boss Thomas Tuchel and made just a six minute cameo against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Whilst the Blues wouldn’t allow the American to leave in the summer, Ben Jacobs believes he could be tempted by a move in January.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport: “I think if Newcastle made the right offer, that could be very tempting to Pulisic. But he’s one of the players that the World Cup is really going to influence now because he’s stuck at Chelsea until the World Cup.

“If he then doesn’t have the best World Cup, he might feel shunned down the pecking order even further at Chelsea and then think, ‘okay, it’s better I just leave’. But if he has a great World Cup, then I think Chelsea wouldn’t want to get rid of him in January and will be more bullish about the situation. He’s playing under a new manager in Graham Potter who can galvanise him too. So that whole culture in the dressing room, from Pulisic’s point of view, has changed.”

Nice lead Mudryk chase

French club Nice are current favourites to land Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January and are prepared to pay £25million for the Ukrainian, report the Sun.

Everton, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brentford, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen have all been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

Callum Wilson contract

According to reports in The Athletic, Callum Wilson has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Wilson, 30, has three goals in four Premier League games so far this season and netted at Craven Cottage on Saturday during his return to the first-team following injury.