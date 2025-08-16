Newcastle United new signing teased at Aston Villa with three-word message

Newcastle United will have a new signing involved at Aston Villa on Saturday with Eddie Howe considering up to three debuts.

Newcastle have confirmed three senior summer signings so far this window with Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw all coming into the club.

Jacob Ramsey is also set to be announced as a Newcastle player from Aston Villa but he won’t be available to play his former club this weekend.

Eddie Howe will decide whether to start Nick Pope or Ramsdale in goal for the opening game of the new season while Elanga and Thiaw present options for the Newcastle boss on the wing and centre-back respectively.

Newcastle United tease new signing at Villa Park

Ahead of Saturday’s match at Villa Park, Newcastle posted an image from the dressing room showing the shirt of their latest signing.

The club’s social media channels shared an image of Thiaw’s No. 12 shirt along with the caption: “Ready to represent.”

Suggesting the German defender’s potential involvement.

The Magpies will be wearing their green third kit at Villa Park for their opening game of the season.

Eddie Howe confirms Malick Thiaw is available to make NUFC debut

Thiaw arrived at Newcastle from AC Milan for £35million on Tuesday.

When asked if the 24-year-old will be involved, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yes, Malik will. He's trained for two days. Never easy coming in right at the end of pre-season for him because, of course, a lot of our work's already done and our structures are in place.

“But in the little bits that we've seen, I think we've signed a top-quality player.”