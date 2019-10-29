Newcastle United news: Magpies told to forget about 'ambitious' January deal as French forward is monitored

Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on August 28, 2019 at the "Pierre Mauroy" Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, northern France. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

This morning, we covered the report from the Daily Record that claims the Magpies are on the verge of signing 16-year-old midfielder Reagan Thomson from Scottish League Two side Queen’s Park.

As per French outlet Soccer Link, Steve Bruce is keeping tabs on in-form Lille striker Victor Osimhen as he looks to solve Newcastle’s goal-scoring crisis.

It won’t be easy, though, as the 20-year-old’s eight goals in 14 games this season has attracted interest from European heavyweights Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

Newcastle’s struggles in front of goal have seen Bruce’s side find the net just six times - the second-worst record in the Premier League.

Andy Carroll’s lack of involvement at St James’s Park and news of his groin injury last week has left former England defender Danny Mills questioning the decision to re-sign him.

He told Football Insider: “This was always going to be the doubt signing Andy Carroll, we all assumed he would be on a pay-as-you-play contract, I don’t think anyone would be too doubtful about that.

“When you need to get fit, when you need a player – at that sort of level he’s going to struggle to play 90 minutes, he’s going to struggle to play 45 minutes if he can’t get through more than two training sessions.

“It looks like a little bit of a gamble that isn’t really paying off at the moment.”

Chelsea right-back Reece James has also crept on United’s radar, however, speculation has barely been given time to air with former Sunderland striker Darren Bent dismissing the idea of a deal.

When asked on TalkSport how long James will have to wait for Blues starting place, Bent said: “Not long at all. I heard yesterday that Newcastle were in for him, trying to get him in January on loan.

“But I cannot see Frank Lampard letting any of them go because why would you upset the feel-good factor there? Because he is going to be in there sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, Ciaran Clark has been rewarded with a provisional Republic of Ireland call-up after breaking back into the Magpies starting 11.