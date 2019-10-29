Newcastle United on the verge of January breakthrough as midfielder holds talks

Newcastle United are set to sign a Scottish wonderkid in January

Reagan Thomson of Queen's Park, is on the verge of a switch to the North East and is expected to join the Magpies in January.

United have been locked in talks with The Spiders and are close to agreeing a "substantial fee" fee for the highly-rated 16-year-old.

The midfielder has attracted interest from fellow English and European clubs, who were spotted casting an over him in Scotland's under-17's victory over Iceland.

He assisted both goals for Liam Morrison - which proved enough for the Scots to advance into the next stage of the UEFA Under-17s European Championships.

Also on the radar of Celtic and Rangers, Thomson started against Croatia last night during a 2-1 defeat.