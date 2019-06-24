Newcastle United next manager: Jose Mourinho is new favourite to replace Rafa Benitez
Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is the bookmakers new favourite to replace outgoing Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United.
This morning the Magpies confirmed that Benitez would leave at the end of his current St James’s Park deal, which ends on Sunday.
And since then the rumourmill has gone into overdrive as to who will replace the Spaniard.
Former Middlesbrough and Leeds United manager Garry Monk was installed as the bookies’ initial favourite, then Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta’s odds shortened.
But now it is Portuguese Mourinho who heads up the list of potential Benitez replacements with all of the big bookmakers.
Mourinho, when manager of Manchester United, spoke in glowing terms about taking his team to St James’s Park. He said: “I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr [Bobby] Robson’s home. I like that feeling. I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies.”
And recently, when linked with taking the role in light of a Bin Zayed Group takeover, Mourinho discussed the idea of taking on a new project, but stopped short of giving any clues about where that might be. He said: “Winning a fifth championship in a different country or the Champions League with a third club are things I’d like to do.
"I wouldn’t do it just for that. I only go where a project convinces me."
Selected shortest odds on who will replace Benitez at Newcastle United: Jose Mourinho 7/2 (Skybet), Garry Monk 9/2 (Betfred), Mikel Arteta 5/1 (Paddypower), Chris Hughton 7/1 (Ladbrokes), Slavisa Jokanonic 10/1 (Boyle Sports).