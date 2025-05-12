Nick Pope is once again showing his real value to Newcastle United by keeping the club’s Champions League charge on course.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pope made two ‘world-class’ saves, according to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, to deny Marc Cucurella and Jadon Sancho in the second half of the 2-0 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

While Pope otherwise barely had a save to make, his ability to remain alert and react quickly at two key moments ensured a huge three points for Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes The Magpies up to third in the Premier League table, three points inside the Champions League places and needing just one more win in their final two matches to effectively guarantee qualification to Europe’s elite club competition for the second time in three seasons.

Eddie Howe 'indebted' to 'world-class' Nick Pope after NUFC clean sheet v Chelsea

Newcastle had a 1-0 lead and a man advantage thanks to Sandro Tonali’s opener and Nicolas Jackson’s red card. But it was Chelsea who were pushing and looking the more dangerous in the second half before Bruno Guimaraes wrapped up the points for Newcastle late on.

Reflecting on the second half, Newcastle head coach Howe explained: “They had nothing to lose and we had everything to lose, and as much as the intention was to attack and control the game, we played quite safe.

“Ultimately, that led to losing control of the game. But despite losing control, we still managed to defend well enough to keep them out. We were indebted to Nick I think, he made two magnificent saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to Chelsea for how they played, but also credit to us for in those difficult moments - and you can feel it around the stadium – we stayed strong, and that's why I have to mention Nick because those two saves, I thought, were world-class.

On Pope, Howe added: “That’s what he does and for me he’s a giant man, but he’s also a giant presence for us in our goal.

“You’d want no one else in those situations. The span of his arms and the reach that he’s got, they’re two great saves.”

Nick Pope’s impact since Newcastle United return

Pope’s place in the Newcastle side was hotly debated in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final in March. The 33-year-old had missed almost two months of football with a knee injury and looked admittedly rusty on his return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Pope was out, Martin Dubravka stepped into the side and Newcastle enjoyed their best run of form in years, winning nine games in a row and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

But Pope has started all of Newcastle’s Premier League matches as well as the Carabao Cup final since he returned to the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest back in February

Shortly after Pope’s return Howe said: “I think with Nick, there's been some good bits and there's been some bits that probably naturally when you're coming back from injury, like he has been, that have been a little bit rusty in his game,” Howe admitted. “But I think that's natural for any player.

"I think he's got, I still believe, standout qualities. He's a top goalkeeper. And yeah, I think he, naturally with his experience and his knowledge and understanding of his own game, we'll know he's got high expectations of himself as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope has now kept five clean sheets in his last nine league games for Newcastle. He was also praised for an impressive stop in the Carabao Cup final to deny Curtis Jones to help The Magpies secure a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

While his long-term future at Newcastle remains up for debate, Pope is still a player clearly showing his value to the club as they eye Champions League qualification once again.

Newcastle United linked with Nick Pope replacement - personal terms ‘agreed’

Howe’s suggestion that he’d want ‘no one else in those situations’ in reference to Pope’s saves against Chelsea contradicts the speculation surrounding Newcastle’s plan to bring in another goalkeeper this summer.

The Magpies have been scouting Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford throughout the season after verbally agreeing personal terms with the former Manchester City youngster last summer. Ultimately, Newcastle weren’t able to strike a deal with Burnley, seeing a £16million bid rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets’ promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt strengthens their hand when it comes to negotiating a deal for Trafford.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the personal terms agreement between Trafford and Newcastle ‘is still valid’ ahead of the summer window.

When asked about his future, Trafford appeared relaxed about the situation.

"I don't go on my phone too much,” he said. “I'm not naive enough to say I don't see any of the noise around me but it doesn't bother me. Whatever happens will happen. I've done all I can this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford conceded just 16 goals in 45 Championship games for Burnley in the 2024-25 season, keeping 29 clean sheets in the process.

And it’s shaping up to be another interesting summer for Newcastle in the goalkeeping department this summer with the situation still unclear. For now, the club will end the season in safe hands with Pope between the sticks as they look to confirm a top five finish.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Arsenal before they end the season against Everton at St James’ Park on May 25.