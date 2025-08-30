Nicolas Jackson is a target for Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Nicolas Jackson is set to finally complete a summer transfer as Newcastle United look to complete two striker signings before Monday’s deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle had targeted Jackson as an option to strengthen their attacking line after losing Callum Wilson and with Alexander Isak unavailable.

The Magpies were keeping an eye on the situation surrounding the 24-year-old striker, who was looking to leave Chelsea this summer.

It comes after The Blues beat Newcastle to the attacking signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro earlier in the summer which saw Jackson fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

While Newcastle held a tentative interest in the striker, they refrained from making a move and instead pursued other targets.

Newcastle United land striker signing with another targeted

United have had bids rejected for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent weeks. Both players will miss their respective side’s Premier League fixtures this weekend amid the transfer speculation surrounding them.

But Newcastle will only look to sign one more striker before the September 1 deadline, having already landed a major addition in Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart.

The Magpies swooped to complete a £65million club-record deal for the 23-year-old German forward, who scored 17 goals in all competitions last season.

Woltemade was strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who saw multiple bids rejected by Stuttgart before Newcastle came in and hijacked the deal.

And that had a knock-on impact on Bayern’s striker situation as they have now made a move to sign an alternative to Woltemade. And no points for guessing who that is.

Fabrizio Romano provides Bayern Munich striker update

Newcastle signing Bayern’s top striker target has seen the Bundesliga champions swoop to sign Jackson on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy at the end of the 2025/26 season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern will pay a hefty £13million loan fee for the season with the option to make the deal permanent for £69million.

Romano tweeted: “Nicolas Jackson to Bayern, here we go! Deal agreed with Chelsea on initial loan move. €15m loan fee for one season plus buy option clause not mandatory for €80m package and sell-on clause.

“Jackson, set to fly to Bavaria with his agent Ali Barat from Epic Sports.”

And with that, Newcastle’s links with a move for Jackson can officially be put to bed as they assess other striker options.