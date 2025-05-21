Getty Images

Thomas Frank has dropped another tease surrounding Bryan Mbeumo’s future amid speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Mbeumo has also been nominated for the Premier League player of the season award - such has his impact been for Brentford this season. All of this, though, has led to constant speculation surrounding his future at the club with Newcastle United chief among those being linked with a move for the winger.

Reports back in January stated that Mbeumo had emerged as one of the Magpies’ top targets and whilst a move was not possible in the winter window - one could happen during the upcoming window with Newcastle enjoying more PSR headroom.

Thomas Frank’s Mbeumo admission

Frank has spoken a few times about the winger’s future at Brentford, most notably last month where he hinted at Mbeumo’s likely departure: “I am the head coach, I want all of my best players to stay forever,” Frank said in April.

“I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford. He is thriving, he is doing well and playing fantastic.

“What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’ve said many times we are a selling club but also to reinforce that there is probably [only] ten clubs in the world who aren’t selling clubs.

“Of course, if the right price, that is going to be expensive, is coming then I’m pretty sure the club will be open for it. But I’m very happy he is here and also convinced that Bryan will still be happy here at the football club.”

Frank’s frank admission that Brentford could sell Mbeumo this summer undoubtedly had clubs like Newcastle United on red alert over his availability. A new right winger is a must at St James’ Park this summer and Mbeumo has already shown all the characteristics of being a perfect addition to Eddie Howe’s side and someone who will be able to hit the ground running.

Speaking to Sky Sports at Brentford’s end of season awards, Frank again outlined his position on Mbeumo’s future, dropping yet another hint that he may lose the winger when the summer window opens: “He’s played fantastic [this season,” Frank said.

“It’s been a privilege to work with him for six years and see his development from a teenager to a more grown up man in many ways. That personal development is equally as important.

“Always knew he was a goalscorer. Now he is a more consistent goalscorer. His hold up play is even better. His link-up play, his work ethic [has been] fantastic. Very impressed.

“Let’s see [if he will stay at Brentford. We all love him.

“I watch him every day. He comes in with a big smile. He loves to be a Brentford player, but let’s see.”