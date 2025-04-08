Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defeated Leicester City to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

A fourth win in a row, their third-straight Premier League victory, ensured that Eddie Howe’s side would finish the night fifth in the table, behind Chelsea only on goal difference and with a game in hand over their nearest rivals. With the Blues, Manchester City, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest all losing this weekend, it was hugely important for Newcastle to end the week on a high and with a win.

A trio of goals within 34 minutes ensured that the three points were heading back to the north east and with a home game against Manchester United to come on Sunday, who knows what the remainder of the campaign has in store for them? They now have eight games to decide their fate and end a memorable campaign on the highest of notes with a return to the Champions League.

But will they do it? Well, speaking on Monday Night Football, former Magpie Craig Bellamy and Jamie Carragher gave their views on who will seal Champions League qualification:

Craig Bellamy’s Champions League predictions

“Newcastle from what we have seen tonight and the momentum of just winning a first cup in numerous years, I have got a feeling with Newcastle,” the current Wales manager said.

“Man City are usually in the hunt for leagues so it is not uncommon for them to be in this pressure stage. And Villa, I have got a funny feeling with Aston Villa and the Champions League you know.

“I felt it in September, the manager's experience at this level, they are organised and have powerful options. I felt, of all the British teams, Aston Villa are the one to watch out for in this tournament.

“Would we all like to see Forest? Who wouldn't? I grew up in the 1980s with Brian Clough, they are a special club because of that man. It would be a great story but my feeling is towards Newcastle, Man City and Aston Villa.”

Jamie Carragher’s Champions League predictions

Carragher, meanwhile, largely agreed with his colleague, although tipped Villa to be the disappointed side come the end of May: “Looking at the fixtures and Newcastle have a game in hand, I think Nottingham Forest will just do it, I think Chelsea will miss out as they have the toughest fixtures. Newcastle will make it and I think Man City will just make it as well. Those last four fixtures, you would expect Man City to win all four, even with the troubles they have had this season. I think Aston Villa will just miss out.”

Because of a strong coefficient, it’s almost guaranteed that a top-five finish in the Premier League will guarantee Champions League qualification. With Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea still in European competition this season, English clubs have had a successful season on the continent and are greatly outperforming their European rivals.