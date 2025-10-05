Newcastle United team news U-turn as duo miss out v Nottingham Forest - here's why

Lewis Hall in action for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest team news: Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Malick Thiaw all start at St James' Park.

Newcastle United’s team to face Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park in the Premier League has been confirmed.

Despite Eddie Howe suggesting Lewis Hall and Jacob Ramsey could be involved after fitness concerns, both players miss out as Fabian Schar returned to the Premier League matchday squad after missing the last two league matches due to a concussion.

Newcastle head into the Forest game looking to pick up only their second league win of the season but boosted by their biggest ever Champions League victory against Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday night. Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes scored either side of two Anthony Gordon penalties in Brussels as The Magpies beat the Belgian champions 4-0.

Schar was named on the bench in that match alongside Hall with both players getting on the pitch for the closing stages.

Hall was rested for last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at St James’ Park and has now missed out again as he continues to feel the impact of his long-term injury absence.

Eddie Howe injury U-turn confirmed

On Friday, Howe suggested in his pre-match press conference that Hall would be ‘available’ for the Forest match.

48 hours later, the left-back was omitted from Newcastle’s matchday squad.

“ Lewis has been more complex,” Howe said. “Just trying to get him to feel totally confident in his body again. He is doing well, but we need to make sure we monitor his progress.

“I'd say he'd be available [to feature v Nottingham Forest]. But Lewis had just a couple of little things in his body where he's not felt 100% right.

“So we've got to try and get him back where he's robust enough to just, as he was before his injury, he was playing regularly he looked physically great at that moment. But sometimes we forget how young he isand there is a thought that we have to look after him.

“And he will get to that stage where he's able to play fluently again, and I'm sure take the load, no problem. Even with the game schedule we have, I see a time when he can be playing all the games that he wants to play.

“Of course, a couple of things on that, he has to play well. But I think at this moment, we've just got to look after him a little bit.”

The Gazette understands Hall’s absence is down to a fresh issue with the defender struggling with his hamstring after returning from Belgium.

Howe also suggested Jacob Ramsey could come back into contention after missing over a month with an ankle injury. But the former Aston Villa midfielder remained absent for The Magpies but is expected to return for the trip to Brighton after the international break.

Newcastle United team news confirmed

Howe named an unchanged side from the 4-0 win over Union SG with Anthony Elanga starting against his former club following a £55million summer transfer.

Nick Woltemade is also looking to score for a third successive match this afternoon.

Newcastle United XI v Forest: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Miley