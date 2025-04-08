Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United and its supporters are set to be impacted by a UEFA change that is set to be implemented in next season’s competitions.

Newcastle became the first English club to guarantee European qualification for next season after winning the Carabao Cup against Liverpool last month. The Magpies are guaranteed at least Conference League football but they currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, which is set to be enough to secure a Champions League place.

Either way, Newcastle will be involved in a UEFA competition next season and will comply with the governing body’s rules.

The Magpies currently adhere to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules as well as the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. But next season, Newcastle will have to cap the price of tickets for away supporters following a UEFA announcement.

Newcastle United set to be impacted by UEFA price cap

The announcement will be good news for travelling supporters, whose away tickets will be capped at a maximum of €60 (~£51) in the Champions League , €40 (~£34) in the Europa League and €20 (~£17) in the Conference League.

It will be welcome news for Newcastle supporters who will be looking to travel to away matches next season. But it will impact the amount of ticket revenue the club will be able to generate through away supporters in European matches next season.

Announcing the news, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: “Lowering the price cap of the ticket prices for visiting supporters in the new UEFA men’s club competitions is an important signal from all ECA’s member clubs in actively contributing to improving the overall match experience for fans. ECA’s collaboration with UEFA and the fans’ representatives through FSE is fundamental in ensuring travelling supporters can enjoy following their teams across Europe to the maximum.”

UEFA statement confirms ticket price cap

An official statement confirmed: "UEFA has today announced a reduction on the maximum ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans across its three men’s club competitions – a decision that underscores UEFA’s commitment to making European football more accessible and affordable for all supporters.

“This decision, endorsed by the UEFA Club Competitions Committee, highlights the crucial role that fans play in creating the exciting atmosphere that defines the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League and acknowledges the passionate support that fans provide their teams during crucial away matches. By making away matches more accessible to fans, UEFA aims to preserve this unique aspect of European football culture.

"Starting with the 2024/25 season, the maximum ticket prices for away fans will be €60 in the UEFA Champions League, €40 in the UEFA Europa League and €20 in the UEFA Conference League. This will be further reduced in the 2025/26 season to a maximum price of €50 in the UEFA Champions League, €35 in the UEFA Europa League and still €20 in the UEFA Conference League.

"This decision comes after extensive consultation with the European Club Association (ECA) and Football Supporters Europe (FSE); it is part of wider, collective work to improve fan experience in European football competitions and reflects a shared commitment among UEFA and stakeholders to put fans first.

"Today’s decision marks another key step in reaffirming UEFA’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans. By introducing more fan-friendly policies, we continue our mission to keep football as an inclusive sport where supporters who travel across Europe to follow their teams are valued and recognised."

Newcastle United boost Champions League chances

Newcastle currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea in fourth but with a game in hand on all of the teams around them. The Magpies are a point ahead of Manchester City, two points ahead of Aston Villa and five ahead of Fulham with a game in hand.

They are also four points behind Nottingham Forest in third but could close that gap to one point should they win their game in hand. Newcastle still have Aston Villa, Chelsea and second-placed Arsenal left to play in the league this season.

UEFA rules are likely to grant fifth place in the Premier League a Champions League qualification spot this season which would see sixth place granted Europa League qualification. Should the FA Cup winners already be qualified for the Europa League or Champions League, then a second Europa League qualification spot will be granted for seventh place.

Newcastle’s Conference League qualification spot will be handed out to the next highest ranked Premier League side should Eddie Howe’s team qualify for the Champions League or Europa League.