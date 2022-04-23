And Howe felt that the club’s 2,650-strong travelling support saw the direction he’s trying to take the team

"We were very good after we scored,” said United’s head coach. “The opening stages were very tight.

"We knew it would be coming here. Norwich are a good team, and were motivated to do well today. We knew we had to see out the early stages of the game.

"We were very keen today to extend the good run we’re on, and not fall into any lull or falling of standards. That’s the most pleasing thing of the day, that we have come here and been very professional. We gave it our all to win a match. Some of the quality of our play, especially after we scored, was the highest level, and we scored some good goals.

"We’ve been playing under the pressure of trying to stay in the league, and we have got a lot of results playing resilient, organised football. Today, for the first time, the shackles came off a bit.

"The confidence on the ball was high, and hopefully this is a glimpse of the future.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Carrow Road.

Joelinton started out as a striker, but scored his goals after being moved to the left by Howe.

"Joelinton started as a No.9, and scored his two goals off the left,” Howe told Sky Sports. “Both really good finishes. He showed his versatility, and quality and he's someone we’re really pleased with.

"There’s a very good feeling in the group. A good relationship between staff, players and supporters. If you have that unity, and quality footballers, it’s a good mix. We’re enjoying our time together – and the challenges as they come."

Norwich head coach Dean Smith said: “I thought there was nothing in the game (at the break), but we were two goals down, because they took their moments – and we didn't take ours.