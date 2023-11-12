All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they pick up the pieces after their defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle United head into the international break on the back of consecutive defeats following a loss on the South Coast on Saturday. The Magpies were beaten 2-0 by strugglers AFC Bournemouth, and they will likely lose ground on the top four as a result.

Eddie Howe's men also lost in Europe during the week,meaning a disappointing week in all ahead of the break, which now takes hold. Here we rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.

Toure option

Newcastle have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Almamy Toure on a free transfer this winter as they look to add to their back-line. The 27-year-old has been a free agent since the summer, failing to land a new club after a long spell with Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Team Talk, he has now been offered to Newcastle, who are in need of defensive reinforcements. Though, with Toure having struggled with injury last season, he could be a risky signing despite being available for free. Then again, also needing a midfielder, Newcastle could do with saving money on a defensive signing.

Almiron concern

Newcastle's injury concerns are beginning to add up, with Miguel Almiron suffering a blow during the defeat to Bournemouth. Howe has since said: “It’s a hamstring problem. I hope it’s not serious. We all hope that, but we don’t know at this moment in time quite how bad it is.”