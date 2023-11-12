'Sucks' - Another Newcastle United player confirms surgery blow - out until 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has provided an update following surgery on his shoulder.

The 28-year-old suffered a repeat dislocated shoulder injury against Arsenal last weekend, 10 days after he suffered the same injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

And Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed Murphy had undergone surgery earlier this week.

"He's had surgery," Howe told The Gazette. "Non-invasive keyhole surgery on his shoulder which has hopefully fixed the problem. Timewise on that, probably about nine weeks."

Nine weeks on the sidelines rules Murphy out until the new year and will likely see him miss the next 13 matches for Newcastle in all competitions, including Premier League matches against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well as the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Chelsea next month.

Following the operation, Murphy took to social media to provide an update.

The winger posted an image of his left arm in a sling as well as the surgery scars on his shoulder along with the caption: "On the mend! ⛑️ Surgery went successfully on Monday night.

"Feeling super positive! Sucks to be injured but I’m really excited to test myself in a new & different way. Thank you for all the well wishes, I’ll be back before you know it new and improved 🖤🤍

Murphy is one of several players on Newcastle's longer-term injury list. Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes are all out for extended spells due to injury.