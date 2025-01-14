Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided an update on his squad’s fitness ahead of Wednesday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (7:30pm kick-off).

Forward Harvey Barnes was withdrawn with a thigh injury during the 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley on Sunday and has been ruled out for ‘around a month’. Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Sven Botman were all rested for the game at St James’ Park and will be assessed ahead of the game against Wolves.

For Isak in particular, the match represents the chance to break Newcastle’s Premier League record for most consecutive games scored in. The 25-year-old has scored in each of his last seven league games and would break Alan Shearer’s record with a goal against Wolves on Wednesday evening.

But he will have to be passed fit first having missed around a week of training with a hamstring issue following the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at Arsenal.

“He will be there or thereabouts,” Howe said on Isak. “We haven't seen him train yet, but fingers crossed he will be.

“He'd be desperate to play, of course. Those [scoring] runs I'm not really too focused on and not too interested in, but I understand the individuals will care deeply about them.

“I'd love Alex to continue to score. I think the most important thing for me is that the team is functioning well for him and he's functioning well for the team, the two things go hand-in-hand together.

“We have looked like scoring goals recently, that's such a big thing for our confidence levels, he's played a big part in that, hopefully that continues.”

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes scored the winner at Wolves. | Getty Images

But there was less encouraging news regarding Barnes as Howe told The Gazette: “ Harvey will be missing for a period of time, I don't think it's a serious injury, but it will be enough to keep him out for a few weeks, I think we're probably looking around a month, don't hold me to that, but that's sort of the early assessment.

“He's had a scan, as I say it's not too bad, but it will be enough to keep him out, he'll definitely miss the upcoming game.

“It's an injury to his thigh, a muscle in his thigh, he did it crossing a ball just towards the end of the first half, he felt he could carry on until half-time, but then it became apparent at half-time that he couldn't come out for the second half.”

On Willock, Botman and Murphy, Howe added: “We’ll have a look at them today, they were left out with genuine reasons so all different things but nothing major we hope.

“Minor problems that we need to settle down so fingers crossed they’ll be there or thereabouts.

“It’s always a balance because after two very physical games with Sven, we needed to rest and recover him and there was a few warning signs that he was going into fatigue. Then of course they need to get back up and running again because the schedule is unrelenting.

“As I say, those players we’ll asses and we’ll try to make the right calls for them individually and they’ll be okay.”