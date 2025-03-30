Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The people of Newcastle upon Tyne flocked to the city centre and Town Moor to take part in Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup winners celebrations on Saturday.

Less than a fortnight after Newcastle United’s historic 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, the club organised an open-top bus parade from St James’ Park to the Town Moor where a large scale supporter event was held.

Newcastle’s players and staff paraded through the city on Saturday evening before arriving at the main stage on the Town Moor for the trophy presentation and a Q&A with Ant and Dec.

Newcastle well and truly became a sea of black and white on Saturday as the city celebrated the end of a 56-year trophy drought.

Newcastle United release ‘official’ attendance figures for Carabao Cup celebrations

Newcastle estimated that 150,000 supporters would be in attendance on the Town Moor on Saturday following the registered interest from members and season ticket holders via the club website.

Following the event, the club confirmed an ‘official estimate’ of approximately 150,000 in attendance at the Town Moor event, with a further 150,000 lining the streets of Newcastle for the bus parade.

NUFC celebrations take Eddie Howe’s ‘breath away’

The sheer scale of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup celebrations on Saturday certainly left an impression on head coach Eddie Howe, who witnessed it in full from the open-top bus and Town Moor stage.

“It was an amazing moment when that whistle went [in the Carabao Cup final],” he said. “It was a lot of time, obviously, the length of time since the club's won any silverware, we were aware of the importance of that, we wanted to try and bring success, happiness to everybody here, but the scenes today have just taken our breath away, a big thank you to everyone that's come and supported us, the loyalty, passion, devotion that you show us, we really appreciate it, thank you.”

The first of many trophies for Newcastle United?

When asked if this was only the start of a successful period for Newcastle, Howe responded: “Well we hope so. I think it's very difficult in football to make any promises, but the promise we can give is that we give absolutely everything, in every moment, in every game, to try and bring long term success to this football club, it's what, the devotion and the passion and the support you give us, it's the least we can do, and that's what we're trying to do from this day forward.”

Back to Premier League normality

Now the celebrations are over, Newcastle are preparing to return to Premier League action against Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).

The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table, one point outside the top five and potential Champions League qualification but with a game in hand on the teams above them. Newcastle have 10 games left to play and are already guaranteed at least Conference League qualification through winning the Carabao Cup.