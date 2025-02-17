Newcastle United tickets for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16 have gone on sale.

The sale period for eligible supporters to purchase tickets has now concluded and a ballot process has now begun for the remaining tickets. Newcastle have been allocated 31,939 tickets in the West End of Wembley Stadium next month.

While the number of tickets available is ‘slightly lower’ than the 32,761 tickets allocated for the 2022-23 Carabao Cup final, Newcastle has ensured a higher percentage of tickets are available to eligible supporters.

The ballot process was subject to tickets still being available after the priority sale period for supporters in pots one, two and three. That has led to a nervous wait for those outside the first three pots.

But from noon on Monday, February 17 - supporters in pot four can enter the ballot.

Successful entrants will be informed by 5pm the same day with seat selection open for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday, February 19.

Pot four supporters are season ticket holders enrolled in the cup scheme who have attended two Carabao Cup matches this season.

Should tickets remain available after the pot four ballot process, a ballot will open for fans in pot five from noon on Thursday, February 20. Supporters in pot five are those enrolled in the cup scheme that attended one Carabao Cup match.

Fans successful in the pot five ballot will be emailed by 5pm on Friday, February 21 with seat selection available from noon on Saturday, February 22 to noon on Sunday, February 23.

With Newcastle playing Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup this season - the number of supporters who attended only one of those matches despite being enrolled in the cup scheme is understood to be very low.

Should tickets still be available after the pot five ballot, a ballot will open for pot six. This is the final pot available for supporters looking to purchase a ticket for the Carabao Cup final.

In order to be eligible to apply for the pot six ballot, supporters must be season ticket holders not enrolled in the cup scheme or those enrolled that did not attend a match. In addition, Mags/Mags+ members who entered a ballot for a Carabao Cup home match are also eligible to enter the pot six ballot should it open.

Subject to availability, the pot six ballot will open on Monday, February 24 at noon and closes at noon the following day. Fans successful in the ballot will be emailed by 5pm on Tuesday, February 25 with seat selection available from noon on Wednesday, February 26 to noon on Thursday, February 27.

What happened last time?

Newcastle’s process for Wembley tickets has changed slightly from the 2023 Carabao Cup final. The introduction of an opt-in/opt-out cup scheme has simplified the process with away loyalty points no longer a factor as such

Like last time, supporters in the first three pots are effectively guaranteed a ticket should they wish to purchase one - then the ballot process begins.

The 2023 Carabao Cup final saw successful Newcastle ballot applications from all seven purchase periods. Now the ballot process is officially underway, best of luck to those still looking to secure that coveted Wembley ticket.