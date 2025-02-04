Newcastle United official statement confirms midfielder transfer after deadline

Newcastle United midfielder James Huntley has joined National League North side Spennymoor Town on loan.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal was officially announced by Newcastle following Monday’s winter transfer deadline. However, non-league sides are not restricted to the same transfer windows as Premier League or Football League clubs.

Hunted has been at Newcastle’s academy for the last 12 years and this loan spell marks the 20-year-old’s first move away from the club as he looks to get some senior football experience. Spennymoor currently sit 12th in the National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Huntley has not featured for Newcastle’s first-team, he was part of the travelling squad for last season’s Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain. He was named on the bench as The Magpies drew 1-1 following a controversial stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

Huntley is Newcastle’s sixth loan exit of 2025 so far after Isaac Hayden (Portsmouth), Alex Murphy (Bolton Wanderers), Charlie McArthur (Carlisle United), Travis Hernes (Aalborg BK) and Lloyd Kelly (Juventus). Kelly’s move to Juventus also includes a £20million obligation to buy in the summer.

Miguel Almiron was Newcastle’s other departure during the winter window as he joined Atlanta United for £10million.

Spennymoor Town boss reacts to James Huntley transfer

Following the deal, Spennymoor boss Graeme Lee said: “James is a player who has been on our radar for a little while, and we’re impressed with what we’ve seen from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has great pedigree having come all the way through the ranks at Newcastle and he’s a player who can have an impact in a number of positions.

“Obviously, we have been keen to try and strengthen in the midfield area since the departure of Isaac Fletcher and James is someone who fits the bill in that regard.

“It shows what kind of character he is that he’s with a Premier League team, but he wants to come out on loan to us and play games, so we’re excited to have him on board and looking forward to working with him.”

Huntley will be available to make his senior football debut for Spennymoor in Saturday’s National League North match at Hereford.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United in talks to sign four-goal winger on bargain deal - 'essential' Paul Mitchell signing