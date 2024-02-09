Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson has extended his contract at the club until June 2025.

Thompson's previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season. The 19-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Northampton Town, making 20 first-team appearances for the League One side.

While The Cobblers were keen to extend Thompson's stay until the end of the season, Newcastle made the decision to have the youngster join up with Eddie Howe's first team to assist the likes of Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie in training whilst Nick Pope is out injured.

Thompson has been at Newcastle since the age of 11 and signed his first professional contract in December 2021, shortly after Eddie Howe's arrival as manager. He has also represented England at Under-18 level.

Following his new contract, Thompson told the Newcastle official club website: "I'm really excited to continue my career with the club I've supported and grown up with. It's another opportunity to try and progress further as a footballer and, hopefully, make it as a player at Newcastle United."

Thompson has been training with the first-team once again this week in preparation for Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (5:30pm kick-off).

