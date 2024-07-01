Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United left it late to complete a double sale with two of their Premier League rivals.

It is understood that Newcastle had to sell players by June 30 in order to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules while also giving Eddie Howe funds to spend this summer. Failing to do so would have resulted in punishment from the Premier League and a potential points deduction.

As a result, Yankuba Minteh has joined Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth around £33million and Elliot Anderson has joined Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal for a reported £35million, a joint club record sale.

Minteh’s departure comes just over a year after the 19-year-old joined Newcastle from Odense for under £7million.

Minteh had a successful loan spell at Feyenoord during the 2023-24 campaign and will leave Newcastle for a considerable profit without making an appearance for the club. The Gambian winger has agreed a five-year deal at Brighton.

Academy graduate Anderson also leaves his boyhood club after initially joining as an eight-year-old. His £35million sale equals the club’s previous record paid by Liverpool for Andy Carroll back in 2011.

Anderson made 26 appearances for Newcastle during an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, contributing with two assists. He will leave Newcastle without scoring a competitive first-team goal though he did have a goal controversially disallowed against Forest at the City Ground back in 2023 by VAR.

In the opposite direction, Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos joins Newcastle. The Greek international joins after Loris Karius’ contract expired on June 30.

The 30-year-old brings plenty of experience in the goalkeeper position having been a regular at Benfica, winning two Portuguese league titles and regularly playing in the Champions League prior to his move to Nottingham Forest last year.

Following his arrival, Vlachodimos told the club website: “I am very happy to be joining Newcastle United. It’s an honour for me to be part of this huge club, with excellent players and a great coach. I can’t wait to get started!”

Newcastle head coach, Eddie Howe, said: “Odysseas is very experienced at elite European and international level and he joins a strong group of senior goalkeepers.