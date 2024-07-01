Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s first two signings of the summer are now official.

Lloyd Kelly is now a Newcastle player with his five-year deal at St James’ Park starting from today, July 1. Lewis Hall’s £28million move from Chelsea is also set to be confirmed after the club triggered an obligation to buy clause in his 2023-24 season-long loan.

Kelly agreed terms and signed a contract at Newcastle last month with his deal at AFC Bournemouth expiring on June 30. The 25-year-old will wear the number 25 shirt for Newcastle for the 2024-25 campaign.

Reflecting on his move, Kelly told the club website: “It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work.

“It’s a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside.

“It wasn't a hard decision for me to come here. Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense. I just can't wait to get started.”

Hall will remain at Newcastle for the 2024-25 season after spending last season on loan from Chelsea. The 19-year-old made 22 appearances for The Magpies in all competitions during his loan spell, scoring twice.

Despite being named as a contracted player on Chelsea’s retained list last, he will now join Newcastle as a permanent signing.

Hall has modelled the 2024-25 new Newcastle shirt on the club’s official website. The left-back’s bio on Newcastle’s website also confirms the summer transfer though the length of his contract at St James’ Park is yet to be confirmed.