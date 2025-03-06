Newcastle United season ticket prices at St James’ Park will increase by 5% for the 2025-26 season, the club have confirmed.

Newcastle have announced that season ticket prices across the stadium will increase 5% from the standard 2024-25 rate. But many supporters coming off a long-term season ticket price freeze will see more significant increases.

As a result, the club have offered season ticket holders the chance to move their seats to ‘more affordable’ areas of the stadium, subject to availability. Cup scheme prices and junior ticket prices will remain the same.

Season ticket holders will have until 5pm on Friday, March 21 to renew their season tickets under the new pricing structure.

A standard adult season ticket is now priced from £695 for ‘category three’ seating up to £1,221 for ‘Platinum Club Premium Seating’. Season tickets can be renewed but will not go on general sale.

Instead, supporters who don’t have season tickets can pay to be a ‘member’. While a membership does not guarantee a ticket, it allows fans to enter ticket ballots and purchase tickets through the club website.

An ‘unavoidable’ change for Newcastle United

Following the change in season ticket prices, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said: “Raising ticket prices is a decision we make reluctantly but it is one that is unavoidable if we are to keep pace and build towards our collective ambitions.

"In a world of profit and sustainability rules, we must continue to face up to challenging decisions and find a balance that keeps football affordable while ensuring the club is able to compete. Without this approach, achieving the sustainable success we all crave simply becomes impossible.

"We continue to relentlessly pursue other revenue opportunities, and we have achieved rapid commercial growth to fuel our progress, as well as offsetting growing operational costs."

Speaking about ticket costs and matchday revenue, Eales told the media earlier this week: “We’re still way behind [in terms commercial revenue). So, with pricing we have to bear that in mind. Tottenham get double our revenue on a match day.

“It’s one of the factors regarding the stadium. It allows us have more fans in and allows us provide that hospitality level that helps us to be able to perhaps getting people up from London for that high-end corporate. That helps us to also make more tickets more affordable.

“We have a really committed ownership groups so there are positives. I don’t want this to be a violin for Newcastle but PSR in its present form is challenging. For us to have that super growth it’s not a line from A to B.

“But fact we’re in a final, and two points off Champions League place we feel we’re in the mix, we’re getting year on year growth. But it’s frustrating in the sense it could have been quicker if things were different.”

Champions League ticket boost

Newcastle United looking to get back into Europe next season which will give the club another boost when it comes to matchday revenue. The club had a Champions League ticket package priced at £55 per match during the 2023-24 season.

This is significantly cheaper than the likes of Aston Villa’s package, where the cheapest tickets for season ticket holders were priced at £70.

“We weren't in [the Champions League] this year but we got a little bit of reflected praise because of our pricing that we did the year before,” Eales said.

"So we look at it in the round. So we want to be a team that's giving Eddie the resources, that's competing on the pitch. We're also aware of where we are in the country. So we benchmark against other Premier League clubs and we try to strike that balance.”