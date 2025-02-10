Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales is set to address the media following the winter transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talk was confirmed by Newcastle's head of media, Lee Marshall, when head coach Eddie Howe was asked whether any other senior figures at the club such as Eales or sporting director Paul Mitchell would be discussing subjects such as transfers and Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules on the record.

After Marshall confirmed the talk, Howe responded: “I like that when I don’t have to answer the questions!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Eales and chief financial officer Simon Capper spoke to the media following the release of the club’s finances. Official documents available via Companies House suggested that Newcastle were close to breaching PSR and Eales warned the club may need a big sale in order to comply with the rules.

Ultimately, Newcastle ended up selling academy product Elliot Anderson and recent signing Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively for a combined transfer fee of £68million. The figure helped Newcastle comply with PSR and avoid a potential Premier League points deduction this season.

No club in the Premier League has been found in breach of PSR this season though last season both Forest and Everton were charged and deducted points.

A quiet transfer window for Newcastle

It was another frustrating transfer window for Newcastle with no fresh first-team additions and the club’s only major summer signing, Lloyd Kelly, being loaned to Juventus. Miguel Almiron also left to join Atlanta United for £10million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a club challenging for Champions League football and with another Carabao Cup final on the horizon, a third successive transfer window without any major first-team additions has raised questions.

Newcastle were willing to sign Marc Guehi for a significant amount of money in the summer but the deal failed to materialise. Signing Guehi meant the club may have had to sell a big-name player before the June 30 PSR deadline in the summer, and it was a risk that they ended up backing away from.

The thought is that by not spending in recent transfer windows, Newcastle will be able to invest a greater amount to strengthen the squad in the summer.

But the picture isn’t quite so clear based on Howe’s recent comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a difficult thing to give clear, definitive answers, and that’s not me being difficult, as to what the future looks like,” Howe said about the summer spending.

“I think, certainly for the past year, we’ve been managing a situation that we had to make decisions in that we necessarily wouldn’t make from a football perspective. Hopefully, by being prudent, in the future we won’t be making those decisions and will be just making purely football decisions.

“But for when we get to that point, I can’t give you a definite date and it would be wrong of me to do so. Everything we are doing is trying to lead us to that point.”

This is why further clarity from Eales and senior club officials will be important heading into a crucial period for the club. There have also been recent updates regarding the training ground and the future of St James’ Park which Newcastle’s chief executive will be able to shed light on in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United lining up Darren Eales replacement

Last year, Eales announced his intention to step down as Newcastle’s CEO due to health reasons. The 52-year-old has been able to continue in the role and will remain in the position until the club are able to identify and appoint a permanent successor for him in the role at St James’ Park.

Eales joined Newcastle as CEO from Atlanta United back in 2022. The club have since qualified for the Champions League and reached two Carabao Cup finals.