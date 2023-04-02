Second-half goals from Joe Willock and substitute Callum Wilson gave Eddie Howe’s side a deserved 2-0 win over a rattled Manchester United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The result, which followed February’s 2-0 loss at Wembley to Erik ten Hag’s side, saw the club reach 50 points for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

Newcastle’s third successive Premier League win has strengthened the team’s push for a Champions League place, with the club, above the visitors on goal difference, having a game in hand over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe had named unchanged team for the game, despite having Joelinton and Anthony Gordon back from suspension and injury respectively.

Allan Saint-Maximin, withdrawn after 45 minutes against Nottingham Forest before the international break, kept his place in the team.

Newcastle took the game to their visitors during a frenetic, fast-paced start. Sean Longstaff had an early shot blocked, and David de Gea stopped a header from Alexander Isak and a follow-up effort from Willock in the 16th minute.

Newcastle United goalscorer Joe Willock celebrates with team-mate Bruno Guimaraes.

The lively start on the pitch further enlivened the sell-out crowd, and Newcastle, roared on by their fans, pressed high up the pitch and harried and hassled Ten Hag’s side when they lost possession.

Murphy – who deservedly kept his place in the team – created a number of first-half chances from the right, and Saint-Maximin made an impact of the left. Saint-Maximin cut the ball back to Sean Logstaff in space 25 yards from goal. The midfielder shot narrowly wide with a fierce shot, and Willock missed the target minutes after being set up by Saint-Maximin.

The half ended goalless, and the worry was that Newcastle would be made to pay for those missed opportunities.

Howe’s side, unchanged, pushed on after the break, but they didn’t get an early breakthrough in what was a more subdued half.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates his goal with Dan Burn.

Ten Hag made the game’s first change in the 62nd minute when he sent on Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, and the breakthrough for Newcastle came before Howe could make a double change of his own.

Bruno Guimaraes clipped a ball in from the right, and Saint-Maximin rose to head it back across goal. Willock – who had been frustrated not to score before the break – finished from close range to lift the roof at St James’ Park.

Howe sent on Joelinton and Gordon – they replaced Saint-Maximin and Murphy – before the restart. Gordon flashed the ball across the face of goal shortly after his introduction, but there wasn’t anybody there to prod it home.

Joelinton had a header tipped on to the bar, and Fabian Schar hit the post with a follow-up effort.

Wilson – who had been ready to come on before Willock’s goal – finally made it on to the pitch in the 79th minute. Willock was given a standing ovation when he was replaced by Elliot Anderson.

And Wilson made certain of all three points with a late header from a Kieran Trippier free-kick.